Japan Festival 2023 Wraps Up With Over 1000 Visitors

Organized by Embassy of Japan in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, JETRO Riyadh Office and the Japanese Association, the \u201cJapan Festival 2023\u201d also, in cooperation with the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, ended up its activities at Riyadh-based Cultural Palace, Saturday.\r

The two-day \u201cJapan Festival 2023\u201d received more than 1000 people from the Saudi families and residents in the Kingdom and enjoyed the hospitality atmosphere of the Japanese culture.\r

Many Japanese products were on display during the festival which also included artistic and cultural shows and a Japanese speech competition with the participation of Saudi teams in Japanese language.--SPA

