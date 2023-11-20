Doctors Without Borders urges again for immediate cease-fire in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) urged for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip to stop ongoing carnage.



“We reiterate our call for a cease-fire, now more than ever, to stop the bloodshed that is happening,” the France-based international association declared in a post on social media.



The NGO stated after an Israeli attack on Saturday “about half a mile away from Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis where MSF teams are working, 122 patients arrived at the hospital within minutes.” It declared that upon their arrival, 70 civilians were pronounced dead.



“In the burn unit, surgeons are doing around 10 burn surgeries a day. Yet the hospital is overflowing with hundreds of patients with burns waiting to be operated upon,” MSF stated.



This comes as the Israeli military carries on conducting daily airstrikes on the southern Gaza Strip, in spite of describing it a “safe zone” while commanding citizens to head south.



Since the commencement of Israel's bombardment of Gaza on October 7, the latest figures indicate that at least 13,000 Palestinians have lost their lives, with over 9,000 being women and children. Additionally, more than 30,000 others have sustained injuries.



Israel's persistent air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave have resulted in the damage or destruction of thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches.

