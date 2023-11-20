Israel loses international public support due to its ongoing attacks on Gaza

(MENAFN) As images depicting the tragedy in the Gaza Strip circulate widely in the media, Israel appears to be encountering challenges in gaining international public support for its ongoing attacks on the blockaded region.



Israel places significant emphasis on garnering international backing for its sustained offensive, now entering its second month. However, there are predictions that the conflicts will persist longer due to the Israeli army's inability to meet its intended objectives.



Initially, Israel used footage from the first day of clashes on October 7, captured from Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip, as part of its international propaganda efforts, particularly targeting support from the West, notably the US.



Yet, as images portraying destruction and loss of life surfaced from the Gaza Strip, the global focus shifted more toward the plight of Palestinians. Consequently, demonstrations in solidarity with Palestinians emerged in capitals across America, Europe, and the Middle East.



Beyond African nations like the Republic of South Africa, Tunisia, as well as Yemen, thousands rallied in cities like Paris, Geneva, and London, despite harsh weather conditions, calling for an end to Israel's aggression in Gaza. Notably, Israeli Jews also participated in demonstrations worldwide, including in Tel Aviv, advocating for an immediate halt to Israel's attacks and stressing the urgency of a ceasefire.

