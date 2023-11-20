Rescuers struggle to provide aid to 41 trapped workers in collapsed Indian tunnel

(MENAFN) Officials mentioned on Monday that rescuers are working on providing cooked food and establishing a phone connection to aid 41 workers trapped for eight days in a collapsed tunnel in the Indian Himalayas. This effort comes as they devise new rescue strategies following previous attempts that faced obstacles.



The workers have been confined in the highway tunnel in Uttarakhand state since it collapsed on November 12. Authorities assured that the individuals are safe, with access to light, oxygen, and supplies of dry food, water, and medicines being provided through a pipe.



A second 6-inch pipeline, currently being drilled into the debris to deliver cooked food, is nearing completion, with approximately 42 meters out of an estimated 60 meters already finished, according to Bhaskar Khulbe, the officer on special duty for the tunnel project.



“Our priority is to save 41 lives who are trapped inside the tunnel. Through this (pipeline) we will be able to send necessary things to them,” federal Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari reported to news outlets on Sunday.



Officials are exploring the possibility of establishing an optical fiber connection through the pipeline, which can be utilized to insert a camera or phone connection into the tunnel, allowing the trapped workers to communicate with their families, stated Gadkari.



At present, the workers are receiving nuts, puffed rice, chickpeas, and other dry food items through a pipe. District Chief Medical Officer R.C.S. Panwar mentioned that three of the trapped individuals have reported experiencing dysentery.

