Asian market increases amid Wall Street improvements

(MENAFN) Asian shares experienced an upward trend on Monday, buoyed by Wall Street's third consecutive week of gains, albeit modest. U.S. futures indicated a dip, contrasting with rising oil prices as investors focused on upcoming OPEC plus meetings. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index reached a 33-year high by surpassing its September peak before retracting to 33,388.03, marking a 0.6 percent decline.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose by 1.5 percent to 17,719.07, while China's Shanghai Composite index advanced 0.4 percent to 3,066.85. China, in a Monday announcement, revealed its decision to maintain its benchmark lending rates, as anticipated, citing a weaker yuan and the necessity to assess the impact of recent stimulus measures on the economy.



South Korea's Kospi showed a 1 percent increase, reaching 2,495.60, and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 inched up 0.1 percent to 7,058.40. Taiwan's Taiex remained relatively stable. Meanwhile, Bangkok's SET index saw a 0.2 percent gain despite news from Thailand's state planning agency reporting slower-than-expected economic growth in the last quarter, attributed to weaknesses in exports and agriculture despite robust consumer spending and a tourism recovery.



On Wall Street, the S&P 500 achieved a marginal 0.1 percent uptick to 4,514.02, nearing its highest level in three months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average registered a fractional increase to 34,947.28, while the Nasdaq composite posted a 0.1 percent gain, closing at 14,125.48.



The positive market sentiment follows stronger-than-anticipated quarterly results from several retailers, contributing to a successful earnings reporting season for the summer. Gap's shares surged by an impressive 30.6 percent after exceeding Wall Street's profit forecasts, significantly boosting its year-to-date stock performance. Similarly, Ross Stores witnessed a 7.2 percent climb following the announcement of stronger-than-expected profit and revenue.

