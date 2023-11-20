Canned seafood becomes prominent feature on menus across US

(MENAFN) Culinary delights once exclusive to European palates, such as sardines in preserved lemons, mackerel in curry sauce, and chargrilled squid bathed in ink, are increasingly becoming prominent features on menus across the United States. The country's canned seafood industry is undergoing a transformation beyond the familiar realm of tuna sandwiches, sparked by a pandemic-era trend that saw Americans, confined to their homes, seeking elevated options for their pantry staples.



What began as a niche preference has evolved into a burgeoning market, propelled by the influence of social media. Platforms like TikTok have played a pivotal role, with influencers like Kris Wilson sharing recipes and extolling the virtues of high-quality, protein-rich canned fish. On the TikTok channel Tinned — Fishionado, Wilson demonstrates quick meal ideas, including inventive combinations like leftover rice, soy sauce, avocado, and a runny egg paired with smoked mussels from the Danish company Fangst.



Termed "tinned fish" in Europe, this culinary trend has found a regular place on menus at wine bars spanning San Francisco to Houston to New York. Patrons, embracing the simplicity and flavor of the offerings, enjoy the contents straight from the can. The popularity has given rise to tinned fish clubs, mirroring the structure of wine clubs, wherein members receive monthly shipments of assorted seafood packed in various spices, oils, and sauces. TikTok videos dedicated to tinned fish, showcasing tastings and offering tips on eradicating the fishy smell from cans, have collectively amassed over 30 million views.



The U.S. canned seafood industry's sales trajectory underscores the trend's momentum, surging from USD2.3 billion in 2018 to over USD2.7 billion in the current year, as reported by market research firm Circana. Entrepreneurs like Becca Millstein seized the opportunity presented by the rising demand and established a Los Angeles-based tinned fish business in 2020. Millstein's venture was a response to the increased consumption of canned fish during lockdowns, driven by the desire for convenient yet satisfying meal options. As Americans continue to embrace the diverse and gourmet offerings in brightly colored metal containers, the canned seafood industry in the U.S. shows no signs of slowing down.

