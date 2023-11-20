Hong Kong Disneyland reveals Frozen-inspired expansion, drawing excited visitors

(MENAFN) Hong Kong Disneyland welcomed a surge of eager visitors on Monday as it inaugurated its highly anticipated Frozen-themed attraction, marking the park's most extensive expansion since its inception in 2005. The enchanting new section draws inspiration from Disney's immensely popular Frozen animation film and boasts captivating landscapes and beloved characters. Visitors flocked to experience the two new rides—a thrilling roller coaster and a scenic boat ride that guides them through iconic scenes from the movie.



Josh D'Amaro, Chairman of Disney Experiences, highlighted the immense success of the Frozen franchise over the past decade, dubbing the World of Frozen expansion as a significant milestone for Hong Kong Disneyland. The unveiling aligns with Disney's ambitious USD60 billion investment plan for park and cruise expansions announced in September. As Chinese tourists resume international travel post-pandemic, the park anticipates the Frozen attraction to be a game-changer, aiming to reverse years of financial losses.



The excitement was palpable as hundreds of Disney enthusiasts, some adorned in Frozen character costumes, eagerly waited in line for hours to be among the first to explore the new offerings. Bryan Darmanic, a Disney aficionado from California, lauded the design of the World of Frozen, describing it as "really well-designed and beautiful." Darmanic and his family, visiting the Hong Kong theme park for the first time, received limited edition souvenirs to commemorate their experience on the Frozen-themed roller coaster.



Winnie Ip, a tourist from Macao, expressed her admiration for the "magnificent" Frozen attractions after arriving at 9 AM to ensure an early visit to the newly unveiled section. Hong Kong Disneyland's strategic efforts to enhance its offerings have included the debut of the Momentous multimedia and fireworks show in June 2022, staged at its castle on most nights. As the park continues its endeavors to attract more visitors, the Frozen-themed expansion marks a significant chapter in its ongoing evolution.

