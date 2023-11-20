Zurich Sees 10% Rise In Second Homes, District Disparities Emerge

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) 中文 (zh) 苏黎世第二居所增加10%



Second homes include both privately used flats and furnished flats that are professionally managed. The data from the 2023 survey allows us to conclude for the first time that both groups are growing proportionately, as Statistics Zurich announced on Thursday.

The number of private second homes has increased by 440 since 2020. The number of flat dwellings has risen every year since 2017, particularly significantly last year and this year. There are currently 4,710 rental flats.

The proportion of second homes varies greatly from neighbourhood to neighbourhood. It is highest in district 1 at 16%. In contrast, it is below 2% everywhere in district 12 (Schwamendingen) and in the neighbourhoods of Affoltern, Höngg and Albisrieden. The sharpest increase since 2020 was recorded in district 1 with 2.5 percentage points, followed by district 4 with 1.9 percentage points.

The city of Zurich has been recording the number of second homes since 2017.

