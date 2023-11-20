How The Swiss Economy Is Faring: The Third-Quarter Check-Up

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Deutsch (de) Wie es der Schweizer Wirtschaft geht: Der Check-up des dritten Quartals



1) The Swiss economy bends but doesn't break

After a strong start to the year, the Swiss economy is now in a phase of stagnation. According to the latest forecastsExternal link from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), gross domestic product (GDP) growth is expected to be 1.3% for 2023 as a whole, compared with 2.1% last year. However, the government is faring better than its neighbours: the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is forecasting growth of 0.7% for the eurozone.

Switzerland is being affected by the poor global economic climate and the difficulties encountered by two of its most important trading partners, Germany and China.

On the inflation front, the news is mixed. While price rises have slowed in recent months, they are set to rise again to 2% in the final quarter of this year, according to forecasts from the Swiss National Bank (SNB). In September, the SNB indicated that it was maintaining its benchmark rate at 1.75%, but did not rule out a further increase to ensure price stability in the medium term.

Like other advanced economies, Switzerland is still facing a labour shortage. At the end of August, the latest figuresExternal link from the Federal Statistical Office showed there were more than 120,000 unfilled vacancies. As a result of the lack of dynamism in the economy and high interest rates, unemployment is expected to rise slowly. SECO expects it to rise to 2% for the year as a whole and forecasts a rise to 2.3% for next year.