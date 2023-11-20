Oil futures increases on expectations of OPEC+ supply cuts

(MENAFN) Oil futures experienced a notable uptick today, driven by expectations that the OPEC+ group will implement further supply reductions to bolster prices. The recent decline in oil prices over the past four weeks, attributed to easing concerns about disruptions to Middle East supplies amid the Israel-Palestinian conflict, has prompted speculation about additional cuts by the OPEC+ alliance.



As of 0012 GMT, Brent crude futures saw an increase of 0.1 percent, rising by 11 cents to reach USD80.72 per barrel. Simultaneously, US West Texas Intermediate crude rose by eight cents, reaching USD75.97 per barrel. The upcoming expiration of the front-month December contract, coupled with the active January futures contract rising by 0.2 percent to USD76.17 a barrel, further contributed to the market dynamics.



The surge in oil prices follows a 4 percent increase at settlement on Friday, fueled by reports from three OPEC+ sources indicating the group's consideration of additional oil supply cuts. The OPEC+ coalition, comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, is set to discuss potential cuts at its meeting on November 26.



Goldman Sachs analysts emphasized the possibility of deeper cuts based on their statistical model of OPEC decisions, considering factors such as lower speculative positions, time spreads, and higher-than-expected inventories. The bank's baseline expectation is for the existing production cuts to remain in effect until 2024, with Saudi Arabia's unilateral reduction of one million barrels per day likely to be extended until the second quarter of the following year.



Tony Sycamore, an analyst at IG Markets, highlighted the potential for West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices to reach USD80 per barrel if OPEC+ announces deeper cuts at the upcoming meeting. However, he noted that a drop below USD72 might prompt the U.S. administration to consider replenishing oil reserves.

