Original-Research: S Immo AG - von NuWays AG
Einstufung von NuWays AG zu S Immo AG
Unternehmen: S Immo AG
ISIN: AT0000652250
Anlass der Studie: Q3 Preview
Empfehlung: BUY
seit: 20.11.2023
Kursziel: € 17,00
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten
Analyst: Philipp Sennewald
Sound Q3 ahead as positive news prevail; chg. S IMMO is seen to release a sound set of Q3 results on 29 November, as
revenues are seen to increase 22% yoy to € 79. Rental income looks set
to grow 20% yoy to € 47, which should be mainly driven by 2022
acquisitions and only a minor visible effect from the most recent
acquisition of the Twin Towers in Vienna. Revenues from hotel operations
are seen to have another strong performance
with 30% yoy growth to € 19, driven by seasonality as well as the
absence of any CoV restrictions. While the company did not conduct an
external revaluation of the portfolio in Q3, we expect minor negative
valuation effects to the tune of € -8m resulting from property disposals
(e.g. Adlerhof in Vienna was sold for € 48m). Aside from the operating performance, S IMMO recently provided major
newsflow: Share buyback: In late Q3, management resolved on a share buyback program
of up to 736k shares at € 15 max. per share, equaling c. 1% of share
capital. A sensible move to create shareholder value, in our view, as the
stock is currently trading 48% below NTA despite industry leading metrics
(35% LTV, 5.5% NIY, 48% equity ratio). Still, in light of the low trading
volumes and strict buyback regulations
of the Vienna Stock Exchange, we do not expect the company to repurchase
the targeted volume as the program ends at YE. So far 107k shares have been
repurchased. Wienerberg portfolio completed: In late October, S IMMO announced to
acquire the remaining four objects of the Wienerberg portfolio (e.g. Twin
Towers). The properties have a lettable area of 81k sqm and generate €
8.4m. Given the comparably high vacancy rates, we estimate a purchase price
