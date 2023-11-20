EQS-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Study results

Global Analyst Firm Rates USU as a 'Strong Performer' in Enterprise Service Management

Möglingen – November 20, 2023 USU has been recognized among top Enterprise Service Management (ESM) providers by the American analyst firm Forrester Research. In the recent report "The Forrester WaveTM: Enterprise Service Management, Q4 2023," USU was rated as a "Strong Performer. USU ranks among the top vendors in the market. USU received the highest possible score in the evaluation in the "Innovation" criterion. The complimentary report is available on the USU website . The provider profile for USU Enterprise Service Management in the Forrester WaveTM report states, among other things:“The ESM workflows are tailored for a range of departments, from HR and facility management to marketing and finance. The product supports user collaboration by launching a Teams chat channel directly from an incident and integrating all chat data into the ESM record. With AI, the software can identify trends and potential major incidents, optimize risk management related to changes, and even predict potential challenges using historical data... Knowledge sharing becomes intuitive through the service bot with guided dialogues with translations, making user support more effective for multilanguage organizations.”“Reference customers enjoy the flexibility and stability of the platform...” according to the Forrester report. Forrester thoroughly examined the most significant 12 enterprise service management providers based on 24 criteria. The independent evaluation by the analyst firm is partly based on customer feedback. It helps companies narrow down the providers that best meet their requirements. "Once again, I am delighted about the recognition from Forrester, an international firm, in an important and growing market segment. I am particularly proud of the analyst firms' ranking of USU in the innovation criterion. We believe that, especially in the field of supporting collaborative workflows and integrating AI technologies, our ESM solution offers real added value for knowledge work in companies," says Bernhard Oberschmidt, CEO of USU Software AG. This press release is available at

About USU Service Management The USU solution for Enterprise Service Management is an established standard solution for digitizing all service processes in companies. It is based on the same technology as USU IT Service Management (ITSM). Therefore, the methods and tools known from ITSM can also be used by all other service areas in the company.

About USU Software AG As a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer-service management, USU enables companies to manage the requirements of today's digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile, and reduce risks – with smarter services, simpler workflows, and better collaboration. With more than 45 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future. In addition to USU GmbH, which was founded in 1977, the subsidiaries USU Solutions Inc., USU SAS and USU GK also belong to USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange. Further information:

