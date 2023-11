EQS-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Share Buyback

Status of the share buyback: 13 November to 17 November 2023

20.11.2023 / 10:02 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notice published pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 in conjunction with the provisions of Commission Delegate Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.









In the period from 13 November to 17

November

2023, init

innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) acquired 4,800 treasury shares at a value of EUR 133,658.38.

This ongoing acquisition is based on the adhoc release of 9

November

2023. The acquisition was carried out by the assigned bank via the stock exchange (XETRA).

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes is published online under the following link:











Language: English Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE Käppelestraße 4-10 76131 Karlsruhe Germany Phone: +49 (0)721 6100 0 Fax: +49 (0)721 6100 399 E-mail: Internet: ISIN: DE0005759807 WKN: 575980 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1777217