Manufacturers Demand Presence Of Dms At Udyog Bandhu In UP

(MENAFN- KNN India) Lucknow, Nov 20 (KNN) The Association of India Manufacturers (AIM) has urged the government to ensure that district magistrates (DMs) attend the Udyog Bandhu in Uttar Pradesh for speedy resolution of industrialists' problems.

The industry body is has requested the government to remove certain conditions in the tender process for the MSME sector and address the issue of frequent power supply tripping in industrial areas, reported HT.

Manufacturers have also sought for the extension of a provision that fixes stamp duty for land transfer within blood relation to cover industrial land. AIM's national president, Manmohan Agarwal, is also facing problems in setting up an industrial unit in Kakori, Lucknow.

“District Magistrates need to preside over meetings of Udyog Bandhu in all districts. The government must ensure that DMs attend these meetings,” said Manmohan Agarwal, AIM national president, on Sunday.

“In absence of district magistrates, junior officials of other departments attend Udyog Bandhu meetings, defeating the purpose of such meetings. That's why problems of industrialists remain unresolved,” asserted Agarwal.

AIM vice president, Kulmani Gupta, a Noida-based industrialist, urged the state government to amend certain conditions in its tender process to enable participation of MSME entrepreneurs.

The AIM urged the government to remove minimum turnover and past performance clauses for the MSME sector so that they could take part in the tender process.

