Rohan Shines As Champion At Squash Junior National Championship

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Hyderabad, Telangana, India Rohan Arya Gondi, a student from Oakridge International School Gachibowli, Hyderabad, emerged as the champion in the prestigious Squash Junior National Championship held recently in Indore. The tournament featured a remarkable display of skill, determination, and sportsmanship from young athletes across the nation.



Rohan (Middle) at Squash National level





Rohan's remarkable journey to the title culminated in a thrilling final match where he faced off against Yuvraj Wadhwani of Mumbai. In a hard-fought contest, Rohan displayed his prowess and resilience, ultimately prevailing with a score of 11-3, 5-11, 11-3, 11-4. This victory not only showcases Rohan's remarkable talent but also reflects his commitment to the sport.

Rohan's achievement has been celebrated by his school as well as the entire Hyderabad squash community. His win is a testament to the rigorous training, dedication, and perseverance he has put into honing his skills, setting an example for aspiring young athletes.





Ms. Dipika Rao, the Principal of Oakridge International School Gachibowli , also expressed their joy at Rohan's achievement, stating,

"We are immensely proud of Rohan and his incredible victory. His dedication to the sport and the spirit he has shown throughout this championship is truly inspirational. We will continue to support and nurture young talents like Rohan, who make us proud on a national level."





Rohan's remarkable list of accolades includes being the Winner of US Junior Open, European Junior Open, Dutch Junior Open, Malaysian Junior Open, Hong Kong Junior Open, and Indian Junior Open. He was the runner-up at the Canadian, Singapore, and achieved third place at the Qatar Junior Open. Rohan has consistently been ranked #1 in both India and Asia, demonstrating an exceptional level of excellence throughout his career. Notably, he has achieved the #1 ranking in India in all age groups, including Under-11, Under-13, Under-15, Under-17, and now Under-19. He has also held the #1 ranking in Asia several times since the beginning of his career.





The championship victory is a significant milestone in Rohan's promising squash career, and it opens up opportunities for further growth and recognition. His accomplishment not only brings honor to Oakridge International School but also to the city of Hyderabad.





In response to his victory, Rohan shared his enthusiasm, stating, "I am incredibly thrilled to have won the Squash Junior National Championship. It's a dream come true for me, and I am deeply grateful for the support and guidance I have received from my school, coaches, and family. This victory is a testament to the hard work and determination that goes into reaching the top, and I hope to continue representing my school and city with pride in the future."





The Squash Junior National Championship is a prestigious platform for young squash players to showcase their skills and compete at the highest level. Rohan's triumph is a testament to his unwavering commitment and passion for the sport.



About Oakridge International School, Gachibowli

Oakridge International School, Gachibowli, is part of Nord Anglia Education, the world's leading premium school organization. Oakridge students are connected to a community of 76 international schools spread across 31 countries, with access to rich resources, support, and global opportunities that enhance the schools' already excellent teaching and learning experience. Oakridge Gachibowli School was recently ranked in the Top 3 International Schools in Hyderabad and No.1 in Northwest Zone in Times School Rankings 2021. The school also ranked among the Top 3 International Day Schools in Hyderabad and Telangana by Education World India School Rankings 21-22.





For more information, please visit .