China’s establishment of new foreign capital firms surges, hitting 41.9K

(MENAFN) Official data released by China's Ministry of Commerce reveals a substantial surge in the establishment of new foreign capital companies, reaching 41.9 thousand during the initial ten months of this year. This marks a notable increase of 32.1 percent when compared to the corresponding period in 2022. Despite global economic fluctuations, China continues to attract foreign investment at a remarkable pace.



During the aforementioned period, actual foreign direct investment (FDI) in the Chinese mainland amounted to 1,987 billion yuan ($137.6 billion), reflecting a modest decline of 9.4 percent year-on-year. While the decrease in FDI suggests some challenges, the overall investment landscape remains robust, indicating sustained interest from international businesses.



Diving into the specifics of investment sectors, foreign direct investment in manufacturing experienced a noteworthy uptick of 9.1 percent, totaling 283.44 billion yuan. Particularly noteworthy is the surge in high-tech sectors within manufacturing industries, recording a substantial 9.5 percent increase. This underscores the growing importance of technology-driven investments in China's evolving economic landscape.



Moreover, the detailed data highlights significant increases in foreign direct investment from specific countries. Canada, the United Kingdom, and France witnessed remarkable growth rates of 110.3 percent, 94.6 percent, and 90 percent, respectively. This diversification of funding sources signals a broad international interest in contributing to China's economic growth and participating in its dynamic market.



In conclusion, while the year-on-year decrease in overall foreign direct investment suggests some economic headwinds, the substantial increase in new foreign capital companies and targeted sectoral growth affirm China's resilience and attractiveness as a key destination for global investment.

