Jawzjan's Female Entrepreneur Hires Dozens Of Women

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) SHIBERGHAN (Pajhwok): A businesswoman in northern Jawzjan province has established a tailoring workshop, hiring dozens of female workers.

Karima Sharifi, a resident of Shiberghan, embarked on sewing and embroidery work from home five years ago.

Four years down the road, she set up a workshop inside her house, where 60 women and girls with the opportunity to work and learn sewing skills.

She said 15 sewing and embroidery machines had been active in her workshop and were making different cloths, embroidery, including leather needlework, and weaving.

In addition to working in the workshop, the women and girls are also learning the skills of sewing, weaving, leatherwork, etc...

Sharifi, who took great pains setting up the business, recalled:“Our workshop teetered on the brink of collapse several times. But together with other women, I managed to keep it going. I'm so glad serving women and my country.”

She hopes her business will continue to flourish and that she will employ more women and will export her products to different countries.

“I always desire to be an active businesswoman. I'm so happy that in this workshop I have trained dozens of girls and women,” she remarked.

“Women and girls who are able to work, should come forward and work here to become a role model for other women,” she added.

She urged families not to kill their daughters' talent and support them in all possible ways working efficiently in different areas.

Sharifi went on to urge the government to encourage businesswomen and investors.

Employees of the workshop are pleased working there. Parwana, a resident of Shiberghan working as a tailor at the workshop, said:“The work environment here has been favourable. I am eking out a decent living for my family.”

She also asked the government to support enterprising women like Sharifi.

Rokhsana, who works in the embroidery section of the workshop, said:“I'm very happy to work and earn a living here.”

Sediqa, one of the instructors, also voiced her satisfaction with the work environment. She is glad to teach other women and thereby support her family in a fair way.

“I'm thrilled being able to support my family and help my husband financially. I want the Islamic Emirate to make the work environment favorable for all women,” she added.

Sima, a trainee tailor, has been working at the workshop for six months. She has learnt sewing and meets her financial needs with her earning.

Fatima Nik Rasoul, head of the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Jawzjan, said:“Recently, the number of tailoring workshops has increased in the province.”

She said in the last two years, 6,000 women in Jawzjan had been busy working in tailoring, agriculture and livestock sectors.

“The number of women entrepreneurs is also rising with the passage of each day and they have lately shown more motivation in the field of business and entrepreneurship.

“These women are playing a very valuable role in the economy of their families. They have become a role model for other women,” she commented.

Meanwhile, Maulvi Niza Mohammad Tawab, director of commerce and industry, said the number of tailoring workshops had surged, offering an enabling environment for women.

sa