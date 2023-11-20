China to achieve leadership in global automobile industry in 2023

(MENAFN) In a significant announcement at the Guangzhou International Auto Show, Wang Xia, Chairman of the China Automotive Sector Council, expressed confidence that China is poised to achieve leadership in the global automobile industry in the current year. Wang backed this assertion with compelling data, revealing that China's automobile exports in the first ten months of the year reached an impressive 3.9 million units, marking a substantial 59.7 percent increase compared to the previous year.



Despite facing international challenges, Wang emphasized that the Chinese auto industry has demonstrated robust progress in global markets. Notably, in the first quarter of the year, China surpassed Japan to become the world's largest automobile exporter, with exports exceeding 1.07 million vehicles.



Wang highlighted the favorable conditions within China's domestic automobile market, attributing this to policies aimed at stimulating consumption and ensuring economic stability. He outlined China's strategic vision to strengthen its position in the electric car market, with an ambitious goal of capturing a 20 percent share of the global electric or hybrid car sales by 2025.



Closing his remarks, Wang underscored the significant economic impact of China's automotive industry, stating that the value of Chinese automotive exports reached nearly USD122 billion in the first eight months of the year. This accounts for 5.5 percent of the global total, signaling China's continued advancements and substantial contributions to the global automotive sector.

