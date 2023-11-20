-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Turkish Cargo Vessel With 12-Member Crew Sinks Off Black Sea Coast


11/20/2023 4:03:58 AM

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) A Turkish cargo ship and its 12-member crew sank off Türkiye's Black Sea coast during a storm on Sunday, the country's Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said Monday.

The authorities have been unable to make contact with the crew, the minister told reporters in the northwestern city of Eregli.

The“Kafkametler” vessel, which was transporting ferrosilicon from the Russian port of Temryuk to Aliaga in Türkiye, sank after hitting the breakwater in Eregli, he said.

The region was hit by powerful storms on Sunday and the bad weather prevented authorities from carrying out searches, he added.

“When the adverse weather conditions improve, search and rescue activities will start immediately,” Yerlikaya said. ■

Author
  • Famagusta Gazette

MENAFN20112023006374013804ID1107456307

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search