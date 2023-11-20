'Swifties' Gather For Taylor Swift's Rio De Janeiro Show On A Cooler Day After Fan Dies Due To Heat

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Thousands of Swifties gathered on Sunday, November 19 for Taylor Swift's much-anticipated show in Rio de Janeiro after her performance scheduled on Saturday, November 19, was canceled due to record-breaking heat after a fan died earlier in the day two days of record heat in the country's second-biggest city, temperatures fell significantly on Sunday, November 19. Sunday's concert was expected to go off without a hitch outside Nilton Santos stadium Read | Taylor Swift is a billionaire nowOn the first night of Taylor Swift's \"The Eras Tour\" in Rio on Friday, 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides fell ill and later died in the hospital learning of the tragedy, the federal government ordered T4F to ensure water access at Taylor Swift's Brazilian concerts and issued a directive allowing water bottles to be brought into concerts going forward Read | Taylor Swift postpones Rio concert due to extreme heat after fan diesOn Saturday, November 19, T4F announced it would enhance its action plan for the event by providing free water at queues, all stadium entrances and exits, and allowing sealed water cups and flexible plastic bottles to be entered of Taylor Swift's fans who had already made the journey to the stadium, some from different states and countries, were angry at the postponement just two hours before she was scheduled to perform.\"There were people crying, people throwing tantrums, hoping it was all a lie, in short, it was terrible,\" said student Victor Guimaraes, who was waiting in line again on Sunday to watch the singer's performance fan club Update Taylor Swift Brasil solicited donations from major water companies to alleviate the conditions on site during scorching temperatures. On Sunday, Minalba Brasil distributed free water bottles in the stadium area to fans.\"It was a donation from the company, moved by the events of the previous day and the heat wave,\" said Christina Larroude, marketing director of Minalba, adding that the initiative will be repeated at Monday's show, with a total delivery of 65 thousand water bottles for Taylor Swift's Sao Paulo show, which is scheduled to take place from November 24 to 26, her Rio performance will replace Saturday's postponement.(With Inputs from Reuters)

