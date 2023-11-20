Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: PM Modi Dials Uttarakhand CM, Says 'Workers Will Be Evacuated Safely With...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Uttarkashi tunnel collapse news: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday to discuss the Uttarkashi tunnel collapse and assured that all necessary rescue equipment and resources will be arranged by the Central government. At least 41 labourers have been trapped in the Silkyara tunnel since November 12 after part of the tunnel collapsed read: Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Govt says 'might reach trapped workers in two and a half days if...'Uttarakhand CMO stated,“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. PM took information about the ongoing relief and rescue operations of the workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi. PM Modi said that necessary rescue equipment and resources are being provided by the Central government.”

Also read: Uttarkashi tunnel collapse LIVE Updates: PM Modi calls Uttarakhand CM, says 'need to maintain morale of 41 stranded men'PM Modi further emphasised that the workers will be evacuated safely with mutual coordination between central and state agencies. PM Modi said, \"There is a need to maintain the morale of the stranded workers.\"

Also read: Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: 'Not going back until...', women heroes play crucial role in saving 41 lives | Read herePrime Minister spoke to Dhami for the third time about the rescue operations being carried out at the Silkyara tunnel. The chief minister provided details about the condition of workers trapped in the tunnel who are being provided with regular supplies of oxygen, nutritious food and water. Dhami also briefed him about the rescue operations and said that all agencies are working in full coordination with each other in consultation with experts to carry out the rescue operations futher mentioned that he is constantly monitoring the rescue operations and has conducted an inspection the site. He stressed that all efforts are underway to evacuate the workers as fast as possible. He informed PM Modi that medical teams are stationed at the site and a team from the Prime Minister's Office is also overseeing rescue operations machines to facilitate rescue operation arrived at Silkyara tunnel through the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri national highway today morning. Nodal Secretary, Neeraj Khanna, said that instructions have been given to the rescue team to complete the rescue operation as early as possible, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that rescuing the 41 stranded workers is the biggest priority for the government. He said,“Saving the trapped workers and evacuating them at the earliest is the biggest priority.\"

