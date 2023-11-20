Thousands protest against Catalan pardon rule

(MENAFN) Over 170,000 demonstrators flooded the streets of the Spanish capital on Saturday to express their vehement opposition to a controversial amnesty law. The legislation, championed by Spain's Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, is set to pardon hundreds of Catalan separatists involved in the failed 2017 independence bid. The massive protest highlights the deep-seated divisions and discontent surrounding the proposed law.



Sanchez, in a bid to form a new government following inconclusive elections in July, secured the necessary support from Catalan and Basque nationalist parties. The amnesty law, a focal point of contention, emerged as a crucial component for the formation of the government after the elections left Spain with a hung parliament.



In the general election, the Conservative People’s party (PP) narrowly outpaced Sanchez's Spanish Socialist Workers party (PSOE), but neither party secured enough parliamentary support to form a government. The impasse prompted negotiations with the main Catalan pro-independence parties—the social-democratic Catalan Republican Left (ERC) and the hardline Junts per Catalunya (Together for Catalonia).



Both pro-independence parties made their support contingent on the inclusion of an amnesty for individuals associated with the 2017 independence referendum. The referendum, declared illegal by the courts, led to Spain's most significant political crisis in decades.



The agreement between the Socialist Workers party and Junts, led by the exiled Carles Puigdemont, was announced earlier this month. The Catalan Republican Left had previously given its backing to Sanchez. While the two pro-independence parties collectively hold only seven seats in Spain's 350-strong parliament, their support is essential to surpass the required 176-vote threshold needed to advance the contentious legislation.



Carles Puigdemont, who fled to Belgium in 2017 after the failed independence attempt, faces charges of rebellion, sedition, and misuse of public funds. Notably, Spain’s Supreme Court dropped the sedition charges earlier this year. The proposed amnesty law has reignited tensions and underscored the deep-rooted political fractures within Spain, as protesters demand a reconsideration of the government's stance on pardoning those involved in the contentious events of 2017.



MENAFN20112023000045015687ID1107456172