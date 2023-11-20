Presidential frontrunner reveals his intentions to convert to Judaism

(MENAFN) In a surprising turn of events, Javier Milei, the libertarian candidate for the Argentinian presidency, known for his staunch support of Israel, has publicly disclosed his intentions to convert to Judaism. Milei, a 53-year-old self-proclaimed "anarcho-capitalist" leading the Liberty Advances party, outlined his admiration for Israel's culture and people, emphasizing their significance in shaping his foreign policy approach.



As the frontrunner in the upcoming run-off elections against Sergio Massa, Argentina's economy minister, Milei's revelation adds a unique dimension to the political landscape. While the pressing economic crisis, marked by triple-digit inflation and a 40percent poverty rate, remains a central focus for voters, Milei has emphasized the importance of building alliances with the United States and Israel.



In an interview with the Times of Israel, Milei expressed solidarity with Israel's "legitimate right to defense" amid its ongoing conflict with the Palestinian group Hamas. Beyond his political stance, Milei disclosed a longstanding interest in the Jewish faith and conveyed his desire to convert to Judaism. However, he acknowledged that such a significant personal decision would likely be deferred until after his political career.



Addressing the challenges associated with conversion, Milei stated, "It's very difficult because I wouldn't be able to fulfill all the precepts due to the demands I’d have as president. You know, if you’re a convert, you have to comply with all of the Jewish religious precepts." This acknowledgment reflects a pragmatic approach to the complexities of religious conversion while holding public office.



Milei's revelation adds a layer of personal and religious complexity to an already intense political environment in Argentina. As the nation grapples with economic uncertainties, voters now face a presidential candidate whose worldview is shaped not only by libertarian principles but also by a deep admiration for Israel and a contemplation of embracing Judaism. The outcome of Sunday's run-off elections could potentially influence the trajectory of both Argentina's political landscape and Milei's personal journey.



MENAFN20112023000045015687ID1107456152