A24 awarded global compliance PCI DSS 4 certification, safeguarding the future of payments.

Monday, 20 November 2023, London, United Kingdom. A24 announces today that it has successfully been awarded the global compliance Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) version 4.0 for their Multicloud Hardware Security Module as a Service (HSMaaS). This milestone, accomplished well ahead of the 2025 deadline, positions the company as a frontrunner in securing cardholder data and combatting emerging data threats.

The upgraded PCI DSS v4.0, which replaces the previous version 3.2.1, was developed to tackle evolving threats and technologies by fostering innovative methods to secure cardholder data and reduce security breaches. By securing this extensive certification, A24 demonstrates its commitment to upholding the highest standards of information security, particularly for highly regulated industries, like Government & the payments.

A24's Terry Warren, Global CEO, says of this important milestone,“"Encryption standards are rising, and data security threats are growing, therefore the evolution of PCI DSS version 3 to version 4 is an important response to strengthen protect and defend payments using improved protocols.

We are extremely delighted to have gained the latest PCI DSS standard as it is critical to have the highest security standards. It demonstrates our unwavering commitment to fortifying our clients' and their client's data security, especially in highly regulated industries in today's ever-increasingly challenging digital landscape.”

This recognition coincides with A24 attending Singapore Fintech Festival 2023 this coming week. As part of the distinguished Austrade Stand at the festival, A24 joins 15 other innovative companies in showcasing their contributions to the APAC region's fintech sector. Ends~

A24 specialises in assisting organisations to extend control of their entire critical payment infrastructure. Their innovative multi-cloud HSMaaS payment technology solution for banking, card payment & fintech companies that encompasses all stages of security, payment transactions processing, key management and custodian procedures and is fully PCI-DSS V4.0 compliant.

Media contact: For media inquiries or to arrange an interview, please contact: Jessica Melky-Macnamara from Manning & Co via email to or 0411 586 244.