Ancient religious rituals to influence weather patterns

(MENAFN) In contemplating the fervor of the modern environmentalist movement, parallels are drawn to ancient civilizations that resorted to extreme measures, including child sacrifice, in an attempt to influence weather patterns. Historical accounts reveal how primitive societies believed that human sacrifices could appease their gods and manipulate the forces of nature in their favor. Drawing a comparison to religious practices, the contemporary environmentalist movement is often characterized as having a vision of sin and repentance, echoing themes of damnation and salvation.



Beyond the presence of neo-pagans and Gaia worshippers within its ranks, the environmentalist movement is increasingly perceived as adopting characteristics akin to a nature-worshipping cult, albeit one with notably anti-human sentiments. A prevailing belief among many of its supporters is that the human race itself is a cancer on the planet, reflecting a stark contrast to traditional environmental conservation ideologies.



An illustrative case of this transformation is observed in the actions of groups like the Just Stop Oil movement. In October 2022, activists associated with this movement targeted Vincent Van Gogh's iconic painting, "Sunflowers" (1888), housed in the National Gallery, London, as part of a "climate emergency" protest. This act, along with other disruptive actions such as blocking roads and interrupting sports events, underscores a shift toward an extremist and barbaric expression of environmentalism.



The environmentalist movement's descent into what some characterize as eco-fascism is exemplified by the intentional damage to works of art in museums. This destructive approach not only carries apocalyptic overtones but also reveals an unsettling intention to make life difficult for fellow humans while undermining some of the most celebrated examples of historical human achievement.



As the environmentalist movement navigates the delicate balance between advocating for planetary well-being and resorting to extreme measures, critical questions emerge about the potential consequences of adopting a zealous and anti-human ideology. This exploration delves into the historical context, contemporary manifestations, and the implications of environmentalism evolving into a quasi-religious movement with elements that challenge the very essence of human existence.





