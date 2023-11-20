Human Rights Commission Writes To President On Bills Related To Women

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) has written to President Ranil Wickremesinghe with regards to the Draft National Women's Commission Bill, Draft Gender Equality Bill, and Draft Women's Empowerment Bill.

The HRCSL requested the President to consider amalgamating the Gender Equality Bill and the Women's Empowerment Bill into a single consolidated Bill.

It also urged the President to House the Gender Equality Council in the new department to which the Women's Bureau will be upgraded. Consider naming the said department the 'Department for Gender Equality' in view of such a change and also further strengthen the appointment process with respect to the National Women's Commission. Members of the Commission may be appointed on the recommendation of the Constitutional Council in a manner similar to the appointment of members of the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka.

“The Commission observes that there are substantial similarities in the provisions and legislative intent behind the Bills. It is, therefore, recommended that the Gender Equality Bill and the Women's Empowerment Bill be amalgamated into a single consolidated Bill. With reference to the institution that will be established under these Bills, we recommend that the Gender Equality Council be housed in the new department to which the Women's Bureau will be upgraded. We recommend that such an amalgamation be considered to minimise overlap and resource wastage. We recommend that the naming of the department as the 'Department for Gender Equality' be considered in view of such a change,” HRCSL said.

HRCSL also urged the President to consider publishing the three Bills as soon as possible to enable meaningful public consultation on their substance. (Colombo Gazette)