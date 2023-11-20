-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Chilly Conditions Blanket Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Fog Alert Issued


11/20/2023 3:10:44 AM

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Department of Meteorology reports dry and cold weather prevailing today in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with mountainous areas experiencing very cold temperatures.

Yesterday, Kalam recorded a frigid temperature of minus 2 degrees Celsius. Other areas registered minimum temperatures as follows: Chitral 2, Malam Jabba 5, Peshawar 7, Bannu 9, and DI Khan 12 degrees Celsius.

Also Read: 5-Year-Old Succumbs to Injuries in Tank Shooting Aftermath

The Meteorological Department predicts no rainfall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the next 24 hours. However, fog is expected during morning and evening hours in various parts of the province.

Across the country, dry and cold conditions are anticipated today. Islamabad and upper regions will experience cold weather, while plains in Punjab may encounter fog and smog. Skardu recorded a temperature of minus 2 degrees Celsius, and Islamabad reported a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius yesterday.

MENAFN20112023000189011041ID1107456109

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search