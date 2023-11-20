Chilly Conditions Blanket Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Fog Alert Issued

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Department of Meteorology reports dry and cold weather prevailing today in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with mountainous areas experiencing very cold temperatures.

Yesterday, Kalam recorded a frigid temperature of minus 2 degrees Celsius. Other areas registered minimum temperatures as follows: Chitral 2, Malam Jabba 5, Peshawar 7, Bannu 9, and DI Khan 12 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department predicts no rainfall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the next 24 hours. However, fog is expected during morning and evening hours in various parts of the province.

Across the country, dry and cold conditions are anticipated today. Islamabad and upper regions will experience cold weather, while plains in Punjab may encounter fog and smog. Skardu recorded a temperature of minus 2 degrees Celsius, and Islamabad reported a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius yesterday.