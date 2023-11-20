Argentina choses its very first libertarian leader

(MENAFN) In a historic electoral outcome, Argentina has chosen its first libertarian president, with economist Javier Milei emerging victorious in the recent election. With 86.59percent of the votes counted, Milei secured nearly 56percent, while his opponent, Economy Minister Sergio Massa, trailed with 44percent in the runoff.



In a gracious concession speech before the official results were announced, Massa acknowledged the unexpected outcome, stating, "The results are not what we expected, and I have contacted Javier Milei to congratulate him and wish him luck." Expressing commitment to democratic principles, he added, "I am a man of democracy, and I value nothing more than the verdict of the people. I am confident that tomorrow we can start working with Javier Milei to ensure an orderly transition [of power]."



President Alberto Fernandez, taking to social media, echoed the sentiment of a peaceful transition, stating, "I am confident that tomorrow we can start working with Javier Milei to ensure an orderly transition [of power]."



Javier Milei, a 53-year-old self-described "anarcho-capitalist" and leader of the Liberty Advances party, has drawn comparisons to former US President Donald Trump due to his bold and sometimes unconventional personality. Throughout his campaign, Milei put forward radical proposals, including the abolition of the country's central bank and the adoption of the United States dollar as Argentina's official currency. Additionally, he advocated for significant public spending cuts as a means to address the nation's economic challenges.



Libertarians, in general, view government intervention as a restriction on individual freedom and advocate for a free-market approach with lower taxes and minimal social spending. Milei's victory comes at a time when Argentine voters are grappling with a cost-of-living crisis and triple-digit inflation, reaching its highest levels since the early 1990s over the summer.



Positioned as a political outsider, Milei has built his appeal on promises to revitalize the economy, especially as Argentina faces the prospect of slipping into recession for the sixth time in a decade.



As Argentina undergoes this political transformation, the election of Javier Milei signifies a departure from traditional political ideologies, ushering in a new era with potential implications for the country's economic policies and global relationships.



