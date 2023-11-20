Israel army launches powerful attack on southern Lebanon

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the Israeli army reportedly launched its most intense attack on the Lebanese town of Kafr Kila since October 8, employing phosphorus shelling, as per Lebanese media.



The Lebanese News Agency stated that Kafr Kila experienced severe Israeli shelling, including the use of phosphorus bombs in populated areas.



The agency labelled the Israeli shelling as “the most intense since the beginning of the events” on October 8.



“Israeli shelling has targeted several border towns around Odaisseh and Alma Shaab and the outskirts of the towns of Naqoura, Jabal al-Lubnani and Meis el-Jabal,” it further mentioned.



The Lebanese News Agency reported that the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) activated sirens following the Israeli shelling on Kafr Kila. However, UNIFIL has not provided an immediate comment on the incident.



On Sunday, the Lebanese Hezbollah group announced that it targeted several Israeli border sites, including Adaisseh, al-Jardaah, Jal al-Alam, al-Marj, Ramea, Hanita, Khallet Warda, and Metulla, as reported by the Lebanese National News Agency.



The group specified that it struck the site of Jal al-Alam for the second time on that day.



It also declared in a different declaration that it fired at “a gathering of Israelis and vehicles near the Israeli site of Metulla with appropriate weapons, causing direct hits.”

