People's Artist Emin Agalarov To Release New Album

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
People's Artist Emin Agalarov (EMIN) has announced a new album
"Now or Never", inspired by the work of the legendary Elvis
Presley. The album was produced by 16-Grammy winner David Foster,
producer of the hits I Have Nothing by Whitney Houston, Unbreak my
Heart by Toni Braxton and Because You Loved Me by Celine Dion, Azernews reports.
"Excited to announce that you can now pre-order my brand new
album 'Now or Never' produced by David Foster and featuring duets
with Nicole Scherzinger, Katharine McPhee and Englebert
Humperdinck. You can also download and stream my brand new single
'Blue Christmas'. Pre-order the album and listen to 'Blue
Christmas'," the singer wrote in his Instagram .
The album release is expected on February 9, 2024. The new album
will include 12 reimagined classic compositions, including three
duet songs.
"I started my music career listening to Elvis and learning to
make the kind of music he made. This album is my most cherished
dream that has come true. I met David Foster ten years ago and that
meeting changed a lot for me. After our joint concert on Palace
Square in St. Petersburg, where we also performed several Elvis
Presley songs, I thought it would be cool to continue our
collaboration. And after all these years, we created this amazing
album by selecting some of Elvis's great songs. Everything David
touches becomes priceless and better. It's the same with this album
– it's the best thing I've done in my entire musical career," said
EMIN.
It is worth noting that the first official single from the album
Now or Never was the song Blue Christmas. All proceeds from the
sale of this song will be donated to charity.
"Sometimes an artist comes along who makes you fall in love with
your art again. EMIN is exactly like that. He is an amazing artist
who put all his beauty and soul into these twelve legendary songs.
The album is full of surprises and memories - all in the best
traditions of EMIN's work. I'm so proud of what we've achieved and
can't wait for the world to hear this album," said David
Foster.
Recall that EMIN will perform a traditional winter concert at
the Heydar Aliyev Palace on December 8.
The new program includes songs from the future English-language
album, as well as Russian-language hits in new arrangements,
including "MMM", "Angel Bes", "Let Go and Fly", "Forget You", the
composition "Blue Eternity" in tribute to the memory of the great
Muslim Magomayev and other songs.
MENAFN20112023000195011045ID1107456099
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.