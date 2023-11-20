People's Artist Emin Agalarov To Release New Album

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



People's Artist Emin Agalarov (EMIN) has announced a new album "Now or Never", inspired by the work of the legendary Elvis Presley. The album was produced by 16-Grammy winner David Foster, producer of the hits I Have Nothing by Whitney Houston, Unbreak my Heart by Toni Braxton and Because You Loved Me by Celine Dion, Azernews reports.

"Excited to announce that you can now pre-order my brand new album 'Now or Never' produced by David Foster and featuring duets with Nicole Scherzinger, Katharine McPhee and Englebert Humperdinck. You can also download and stream my brand new single 'Blue Christmas'. Pre-order the album and listen to 'Blue Christmas'," the singer wrote in his Instagram .

The album release is expected on February 9, 2024. The new album will include 12 reimagined classic compositions, including three duet songs.

"I started my music career listening to Elvis and learning to make the kind of music he made. This album is my most cherished dream that has come true. I met David Foster ten years ago and that meeting changed a lot for me. After our joint concert on Palace Square in St. Petersburg, where we also performed several Elvis Presley songs, I thought it would be cool to continue our collaboration. And after all these years, we created this amazing album by selecting some of Elvis's great songs. Everything David touches becomes priceless and better. It's the same with this album – it's the best thing I've done in my entire musical career," said EMIN.

It is worth noting that the first official single from the album Now or Never was the song Blue Christmas. All proceeds from the sale of this song will be donated to charity.

"Sometimes an artist comes along who makes you fall in love with your art again. EMIN is exactly like that. He is an amazing artist who put all his beauty and soul into these twelve legendary songs. The album is full of surprises and memories - all in the best traditions of EMIN's work. I'm so proud of what we've achieved and can't wait for the world to hear this album," said David Foster.

Recall that EMIN will perform a traditional winter concert at the Heydar Aliyev Palace on December 8.

The new program includes songs from the future English-language album, as well as Russian-language hits in new arrangements, including "MMM", "Angel Bes", "Let Go and Fly", "Forget You", the composition "Blue Eternity" in tribute to the memory of the great Muslim Magomayev and other songs.