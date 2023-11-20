Russian Army Wounds 1,146 Children In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As many as 510 children have been killed and at least 1,146 have been wounded due to Russia's armed aggression in Ukraine as of November 20.

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"More than 1,656 children have been affected in Ukraine as a result of Russia's full-scale armed aggression. As of the morning of November 20, 2023, according to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 510 children have been killed and more than 1,146 have been wounded," the post reads.

Some 283 children evacuated from Kupiansk district

On November 19, Russian shelling in Kherson wounded a three-year-old girl.

The figures are not final. The work is ongoing to establish them in areas of hostilities and temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

Most children were killed or injured in Donetsk region - 492, Kharkiv region - 304, Kherson region - 137, Kyiv region - 129, Zaporizhzhia region - 100, Mykolaiv region - 97, Dnipropetrovsk region - 97, Chernihiv region - 72, and Luhansk region - 67.