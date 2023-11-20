U.S. Defense Secretary Arrives In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has arrived in Ukraine.
He reported this on X (formerly Twitter), according to Ukrinform.
U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink met Austin at the railway station in Kyiv.
"I just arrived in Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian leaders. I'm here today to deliver an important message – the United States will continue to stand with Ukraine in their fight for freedom against Russia's aggression, both now and into the future," Austin wrote.
Photo: twitter/SecDef
