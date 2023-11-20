Baku Holds Official Welcome Ceremony For President Of Iraq (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. An official
welcome ceremony has today been held for President of the Republic
of Iraq Abdullatif Jamal Rashid, who is on an official visit to the
Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
A guard of honor was arranged for the President of Iraq in the
square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed President of Iraq
Abdullatif Jamal Rashid.
The chief of the guard of honor reported to the President of
Iraq.
President Abdullatif Jamal Rashid saluted the Azerbaijani
soldiers.
The heads of state reviewed the guard of honor.
The national anthems of the Republic of Iraq and the Republic of
Azerbaijan were played.
The delegation of Azerbaijan was introduced to the President of
Iraq, while the delegation of Iraq was introduced to the President
of Azerbaijan.
The guard of honor marched in front of President of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev and President of Iraq Abdullatif Jamal Rashid to the
accompaniment of a military march.
The heads of state posed for official photos.
MENAFN20112023000187011040ID1107456092
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.