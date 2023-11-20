Azerbaijan's Customs System's Transparency Enhances Budget Income - Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Transparency of the customs system of Azerbaijan, simplification of procedures and optimization of costs, and facilitation of foreign trade have boosted a growth in participants in foreign trade activities and budget revenues, Azerbaijani President's Assistant and Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Innovative Development Policy of the Presidential Administration Shahmar Movsumov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the Customs Business Forum 2023 (GBF23) in Baku.

The official noted that over the past three years, the share of inorganic chemical and plastic products in the export of non-oil products in Azerbaijan has increased.

"From 2015 through 2022, the volume of non-oil exports increased 2.3 times. At the same time, there was an increase in the number of types of non-oil exports. Of the 5,700 types of goods, 1,990 were exported, and 1,234 were exported permanently. Over the past three years, 35 new goods were included in the export basket,” he emphasized.

Will be updated