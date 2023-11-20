Some Intermediary Goods Exempted From Customs Taxes In Azerbaijan - Deputy Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. This year,
Azerbaijan exempted around 300 intermediate items utilized in local
manufacture from import duties, Azerbaijan's First Deputy Economy
Minister Elnur Aliyev said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the Customs Business Forum 2023 (GBF23) held in
Baku.
He stated that a key aspect of enhancing the business
environment in Azerbaijan is upgrading the economy's customs and
taxation systems.
Elnur Aliyev underlined that the government's active use of
fiscal instruments to boost the attractiveness of the investment
climate provides a positive push to the entire process. In recent
years, significant steps have been taken to provide business
entities with accessible customs instruments and rational customs
procedures, as well as the introduction of electronic declaration
and green corridor release systems, and new innovative customs
technologies are yielding positive results.
"About 300 intermediate commodities utilized in domestic
manufacture were spared from import tariffs this year. This step
was critical in lowering the cost of domestic production and
enhancing the competitiveness of exports and domestic goods in
foreign markets. I'd want to point you that this process is still
underway, and our government has plans to take a lot of further
actions. Legislative drafts, for example, have been prepared and
are currently being discussed in order to improve export settlement
rules, protect local production and meet its raw material needs,
and reliably provide the population with a number of essential
consumer goods that rely on imports. The conversation is being held
in collaboration with the appropriate authorities," he added.
