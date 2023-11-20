Azerbaijan's Private Sector Accounts For Majority Of New Employment Openings For 9M2023

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. The private
sector created more than 93 percent of new jobs in Azerbaijan
during January to September 2023, Chairman of the Azerbaijani
Parliament Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and
Entrepreneurship Tahir Mirkishili said at the Customs Business
Forum 2023 (GBF23) in Baku, Trend reports.
"The private sector accounts for 86.5 percent of gross domestic
product (GDP), and it employs more than 78 percent of the
workforce." The law on public-private partnerships was passed on
December 9, 2022. "From 1995 to 2021, the private sector's share of
Azerbaijan's GDP increased by 2.8 times," he said.
Economic growth, he believes, should be built on innovative and
efficient private initiatives, with public-private cooperation
increased.
"It is critical to further stimulate the activity of the
innovative private sector, increasing its share of non-oil sector
financing." "It is critical to significantly improve the business
environment, increase the transparency of the judicial system, and
prevent unfair competition if the private sector, particularly
small and medium-sized enterprises, is to become the main source of
economic growth and employment," the MP explained.
"A new and transparent privatization strategy is required to
improve the economic efficiency of business promotion mechanisms."
Tax and customs laws should encourage entrepreneurship by offering
enough chances to offset state budget costs," he added.
The GBF23 has kicked off in Baku as part of a series of events
dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the national leader Heydar
Aliyev.
The main goal of the forum, which was organized to inform
citizens and business entities about projects implemented by the
customs service as part of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev's broad economic reforms aimed at ensuring
Azerbaijan's long-term development, is to provide a corporate
report from the Committee on Customs and Business Cooperation.
