Turkmenistan To Host Forum For World Sustainable Transport Day

International Scientific and Practical Conference 'Sustainable
Transport: Contribution to Sustainable Development' and an
exhibition dedicated to the adoption of the resolution 'World
Sustainable Transport Day' will be held in Ashgabat, the capital of
Turkmenistan, on November 26, 2023, Trend reports.
This was reported to the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar
Berdimuhamedov, at a government meeting by the Director of the
Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of
Ministers, Mammetkhan Chakiyev.
He noted that representatives of the UN Development Program
(UNDP) office, reputable international and regional transport
structures, and large transport companies are expected to
participate in the forum in a hybrid format.
In turn, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed that
Turkmenistan attaches great importance to strengthening
international cooperation in the field of sustainable transport,
putting forward initiatives in this direction.
In this regard, the head of the transport agency was instructed
to hold a high-level international scientific and practical
conference dedicated to the World Day of Sustainable Transport.
Meanwhile, World Sustainable Transport Day is a global
initiative dedicated to discussing and promoting sustainable
approaches to the transport system.
This day is an opportunity for states, organizations, and
citizens around the world to discuss issues of reducing the
negative impact of transport on the environment, increasing energy
efficiency, and increasing the availability of sustainable modes of
transportation.
