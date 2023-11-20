NATO district deploys army at Russian border

(MENAFN) In a significant and controversial development, Finland has decided to deploy military personnel to reinforce the Vartius crossing along its extensive 1,340-kilometer border with Russia. This decision comes on the heels of Helsinki's recent move to shut down several entry points in the southern region, accusing Russia of "funneling" migrants and asylum-seekers from third countries to the Finnish border.



At the Vartius border station in Kuhmo, temporary barriers are being erected in the border area, with the Defense Forces supporting the Border Guard in construction tasks, as announced on social media. However, it is emphasized that the soldiers are not directly involved in controlling the border itself. Border station director Juoki Kinnunen explained that the military's role is focused on the installation of temporary security barriers at the checkpoint.



This decision follows the closure of key entry points, namely Vaalimaa, Nuijamaa, Imatra, and Niirala, located in the southeast of the country. Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen characterized these closures as a "crystal-clear message to Russia," alleging that Moscow is strategically using migrants to "accelerate the migrant crisis in Europe and destabilize its unity."



Interior Minister Mari Rantanen suggested that Moscow might be reacting to certain activities undertaken by Finland, potentially causing annoyance.



However, the move to close the border has not been without opposition from various segments of Finnish society, including Russians residing in Finland and individuals with dual citizenship. In response to these measures, several hundred people gathered in Helsinki to protest what they perceive as the establishment of a new "Iron Curtain," as reported by Euronews.



Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova vehemently rejected the accusations of weaponizing migration, deeming them "completely baseless." As tensions rise between Finland and Russia, the situation at the border remains fluid, with implications for both nations and potential repercussions on the broader European landscape.



