Turkish Cooperation And Coordination Agency (TİKA) Installed Training Greenhouses In Somalia

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) installed two greenhouses in Somalia, each with a 250 sq meters area.

To strengthen Somalia's agricultural infrastructure, two agricultural training and practice greenhouses were installed in the National University's (UMMADA) Department of Agriculture in Mogadishu, each with a 250 sq meters area.

The opening ceremony of the greenhouses was attended by Provincial Director of Agriculture of Mogadishu, Prof. Mohamud Mohamed; Rector of Somali National University, Prof. Hassan Osman Ga'al; Dean of Department of Agriculture, Prof. Dr. Mohamed Abdisamad Adam; TİKA's Coordinator in Somalia, İlhami Turus and the students.

In his speech, TİKA's Coordinator in Somalia, Turus emphasized that Somalia's economy depends on agriculture and livestock breeding and therefore, activities in this field should be supported.

The director of Agriculture of Mogadishu, Prof. Mohamed stated that the project is a strategic step on the agricultural education in Somalia and thanked TİKA. He also emphasized that the project's contribution to the country's agriculture would be seen clearly in the future.

It will provide a blueprint for the farmers who use traditional agricultural methods

After the installment of the greenhouses was complete, one-week-long pieces of training on greenhousing were given in the university by the engineers who graduated from university in Türkiye. These greenhouses, which will provide a blueprint for the farmers who use traditional agricultural methods, will increase the professional knowledge and experience of the students, support their applied training, and enable them to have experience in the field of agriculture.

Within the scope of the project, the agricultural equipment, fertilizer, pesticides, and machinery for seeding and harvesting were also provided to be used in the first implementation. The country is currently importing 80% of the fruits and vegetables that it needs. The goal of this project is to encourage local production and to provide the people with fresh products.

The greenhouses implemented to support and improve the agricultural infrastructure will enable growing of vegetables and fruits every month of the year. Also, the drip irrigation system of these greenhouses will save water in the regions that have irrigation problems.

