President Congratulates Auditor-General On UNESCO Appointment

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



President Cyril Ramaphosa commends Auditor-General of South Africa, Ms Tsakani Maluleke, on her appointment as External Auditor of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) for a period of six years, from 2024 to 2029.



President Ramaphosa appointed Ms Maluleke, on recommendation of the National Assembly, as Auditor-General with effect from 1 December 2020. She had previously been Deputy Auditor-General and the first woman to hold this office.



Ms Maluleke is a Chartered Accountant and registered auditor who holds a B Comm (Accounting) and a Post-Graduate Diploma in Accountancy from the University of Cape Town.



She also obtained a Post-graduate Diploma in Development and Public Management from the University of the Witwatersrand in 2016.



Ms Maluleke was elected to her UNESCO role on 16 November 2023 by members of various committees and subsidiary organs of this United Nations agency.



UNESCO contributes to peace and security by promoting international cooperation in education, sciences, culture, communication and information.



President Ramaphosa said:“On behalf of government and the nation, I congratulate our Auditor-General on her election to a global role which as an acknowledgment of her personal capabilities and the leadership capacity and integrity that resides in South Africa's governance institutions”.



The President wishes Ms Maluleke well as she embarks on her new oversight position.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency: Republic of South Africa.