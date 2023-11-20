(MENAFN- African Press Organization)



The third General Assembly of the African Public Procurement Network (APPN), which wrapped up in Abidjan on Thursday, adopted around ten recommendations for an effective contribution to sustainable development in Africa. This followed an earlier decision by participants from around 40 African countries to host the 2024 APPN General Assembly in Rwanda.

Among the resolutions adopted were the establishment of an electronic, sustainable public procurement system, the creation of an ad hoc committee responsible for long-term capacity building among public procurement actors, professionalizing those involved, developing a strategic plan for the Network, and finding ways to exchange information more easily.

“You have spent hours on work that has produced genuine results,” Frank Mvula, Director of Fiduciary Services, and Inspection at the African Development Bank commented.“Along with the World Bank and Islamic Development Bank, we are going to try to keep the network thriving by providing technical and financial support. I hope the results will not stop there. We have to be able to make progress. The ideas put forward need to be translated into action.”

Boutheina Guermazi, Director for Regional Integration for Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, and North Africa at the World Bank, praised the participants' efforts as a network.“You have discussed the challenges you face, shared your views, and achieved results. I am confident that you will work to improve the public procurement system when you return to your respective countries. It is your efforts that will transform public procurement in Africa and have a significant impact on the continent,” she emphasized.

“We are ready to support you in implementing the recommendations successfully. We wish you every success in the development of your road map,” Elhadj Malick Soumaré, the Islamic Development Bank's representative at the General Assembly in Abidjan commended and reassured participants.

Joyeuse Uwingeneye, the newly elected President of the Network, appreciated the trust placed in her country, Rwanda, to host the APPN General Assembly in 2024.“We will be working tirelessly to mobilize other partners to support the Network, alongside the African Development Bank, the Islamic Development Bank, and the World Bank. We will also be focusing our efforts on transforming the APPN and building capacity among its member states. We will do everything possible to strengthen the organization,” stated Ms Uwingeneye, setting out her aims for her term of office.

