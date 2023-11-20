Israeli Occupation Forces Kill 12 Palestinians In Attack On Indonesian Hospital

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Nov 20 (KUNA) - At least 12 Palestinians were killed and tens were injured in an Israeli attack on the Indonesian Hospital north Gaza Strip.

In a statement Monday, the health authorities affirmed that the Israeli occupation forces keep targeting the hospital putting thousands of wounded, medical personnel, and displaced persons in danger of death.

For its part, the Palestinian News Agency (Wafa) said that the occupation artillery targeted the second floor of the hospital, which is the only one that receives those wounded in the occupation's aggression against the Strip. (end)

