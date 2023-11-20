Safadi, Arab Foreign Ministers Meet Chinese Counterpart On Gaza War

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Beijing, Nov. 20 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, along with members of the Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee in charge of international efforts to halt the war in Gaza, convened on Monday in Beijing for a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.During the meeting, Safadi emphasized the imperative for Israel to adhere to international law, international humanitarian law, and the consensus of the international community.Furthermore, he called for an immediate cessation of the Israeli war on Gaza, which has resulted in immense suffering, catastrophic consequences, and a dire humanitarian crisis.Furthermore, Safadi underscored the need to deliver urgent humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people in the Strip.