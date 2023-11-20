Israeli Forces Arrest 70 Palestinians In West Bank, Jerusalem

Ramallah, Nov. 20 (Petra) -- Israeli occupation forces early Monday arrested 70 Palestinians following raids across the West Bank and the occupied city of Jerusalem.In a statement, the Palestinian Prisoners Society said that Israeli troops stormed various areas in the West Bank and Jerusalem amid heavy gunfire and arrested seventy Palestinians, who were then transferred for investigation under the pretext of participation or engagement in acts of armed resistance.

