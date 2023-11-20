Azerbaijan denies statement from France on ICJ ruling on Karabakh

(MENAFN) Azerbaijan declared on Sunday that a statement from the French Foreign Ministry concerning an International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling last week about the circumstances in Karabakh is "irrelevant and unacceptable."



In an order released on Friday, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) mandates that Baku protect the safety of individuals who want to leave Karabakh and that those who want to stay must be "free from the use of force or intimidation that may cause them to flee."



This is in line with Paris's stance, according to the French Foreign Ministry.



The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry declared “France’s disregard for the rejection by the Court of most of the unlawful requests by Armenia is another vivid example of double-standards and bias against Azerbaijan.”



“It is lamentable that this country, which has presented itself as the greatest advocate of justice and order, misinterprets and meddles in the Court’s affairs on a matter that has nothing to do with France,” the ministry further stated.



It declared that France has to “focus on the implementation of orders that are related to it, including with regard to its notorious colonial policy and illegal acts, including related to nuclear tests.”



“Unlike France, Azerbaijan takes its international obligations seriously,” it also said.



On Friday, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued a court order in relation to Armenia's lawsuit against Azerbaijan.

