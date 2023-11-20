Maldives demands India to withdraw all military personnel stationed in its territory

(MENAFN) The Maldives has officially requested India to withdraw all military personnel stationed within its territory, as stated by the president's office on Sunday. Currently, there are 77 Indian troops located in the Indian Ocean archipelago.



Following the inauguration of Mohamed Muizzu as the Maldives' fifth democratically elected leader on Friday, the new president has emphasized his commitment to removing foreign military presence from the country.



Muizzu, perceived as pro-China, campaigned on a platform aimed at balancing trade relations and reducing the Maldives' reliance on Indian influence, in contrast to his predecessor, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, who had fostered close ties with New Delhi.



The Maldivian president's office announced in a press release on Sunday that it was formally revealing "the presence of 77 Indian military personnel stationed within Maldivian territory." It further stated that while some of the personnel in issue are in charge of maintaining and engineering the aircraft, the bulk of them are engaged in various aviation activities.



“The Maldivian people had given [President Muizzu] a strong mandate to make the request to India and expressed the hope that India will honor the democratic will of the people of the Maldives,” Muizzu's administration stated separately on Saturday, as part of their plea for an Indian military pullout.

