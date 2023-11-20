Retail sales in UK decrease in October

(MENAFN) Unexpectedly, UK retail sales experienced a decline in October, with the volume of goods sold in stores and online dropping by 0.3 percent month-on-month, as reported by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Friday.



Economists had anticipated a 0.4 percent increase for October. However, sales reached their lowest point since early 2021, when Covid restrictions were in effect. Compared to the same period last year, October sales were down by 2.7 percent.



The report also revealed that the October decline followed a revised 1.1 percent decrease in September, which was worse than initially estimated.



Both economists and retailers attribute the poor performance to the cost-of-living crisis and adverse weather conditions.



“Weather effects from the particularly wet second half of the month are said to have played a role in reducing footfall, on the heels of what had been an unusually warm September and early October,” Sandra Horsfield, a financial expert from Investec bank, stated in a study letter, as quoted by a news agency. “This may well not only have deterred purchases of autumn/winter clothing ranges but kept consumers out of shops more generally,” she explained.



The discouraging figures indicate an increasing risk that the British economy may be experiencing stagnation, with the possibility of a downward revision to GDP that could result in a negative reading, noted Horsfield.



“In any case, we remain of the view that a winter recession looks likely, as higher interest rates gradually feed through and take their toll on household and business finances,” Horsfield further stated.

