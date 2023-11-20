Previous American first lady pass away at age of 96

(MENAFN) Rosalynn Carter, the spouse of the 39th President of the United States, Jimmy Carter, passed away at the age of 96 on Sunday at her family residence in Plains, Georgia, as announced by the Carter Center.



“Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished,” Jimmy Carter, who is 99 years old, declared in a press release. “She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.”



In May, the former first lady, Eleanor Rosalynn Carter, received a diagnosis of dementia. On Friday, the Carter Center disclosed that she had entered hospice care. Her husband, Jimmy Carter, has been undergoing home hospice care since February.



Born on August 18, 1927, in Plains, Georgia, Rosalynn Carter married Jimmy Carter in 1946 at the age of 18, with him being 21. Jimmy Carter later became the governor of Georgia and served as the President of the United States from 1977 to 1981.



Recognized as a humanitarian and mental health advocate, the first lady earned the moniker 'Steel Magnolia' from the press, acknowledging her as a driving force behind her husband's political career.



In a 2015 interview, Jimmy Carter described his wife as "the pinnacle" of his life, stating that "the best thing I ever did was marry Rosalynn."

