India sends second batch of humanitarian aid to Gaza

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the Indian government announced the dispatch of the second batch of humanitarian aid to Gaza amid escalating civilian casualties during the ongoing 44-day war between Israel and Hamas.



The death toll from West Jerusalem's strikes on Gaza since October 7 has reached 13,000, with over 5,500 children and 3,500 women among the casualties, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. More than 30,000 people have been wounded, with over 75 percent being women and children.



An Indian Air Force C-17, carrying 32 tonnes of aid, departed on Sunday for El Arish Airport in Egypt, located approximately 45 kilometers from the Rafah Crossing on Egypt's border with Gaza—the sole entry point for humanitarian aid into the strip.



Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), reiterated New Delhi's commitment to providing humanitarian assistance to the people of Palestine.



The initial batch of aid, sent on October 22, included around 6.5 tonnes of medical supplies and 32 tonnes of disaster relief items such as essential medicines, surgical items, tents, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, sanitary utilities, and water purification tablets.

MENAFN20112023000045015839ID1107456004