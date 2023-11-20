Civil Defense Rescues Individuals Trapped By Flash Floods In Shobak

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 20 (Petra) -- The Ma'an civil defense directorate successfully rescued a number of people who were stranded by torrential rain in Shobak district in the Ma'an Governorate.The spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate (PSD) on Monday stated that the rescue teams swiftly intervened as the rainwater flooded homes, leaving residents trapped and in dire need of assistance.Additionally, the teams evacuated a driver whose vehicle had become engulfed in floodwaters. All rescued individuals were relocated to safe places, and they were reported to be in good health.The PSD has issued a stern warning to citizens, urging them to exercise extreme caution and avoid areas prone to flash floods and water accumulations. The public is strongly advised against taking unnecessary risks by crossing roads, whether on foot or in vehicles when water levels surge.